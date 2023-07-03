Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Drops By 48.4%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

NTTYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.51. 84,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,459. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile communications services and smart life area services; provision of inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and internet-related services; and provision of internet connection and video distribution services, as well as engages in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software.

