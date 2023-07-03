Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rises By 37.5%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nintendo Price Performance
NTDOY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 2,438,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,325. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
