Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rises By 37.5%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NTDOY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 2,438,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,325. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 477.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Nintendo by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Nintendo by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

