Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rises By 37.6%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

MRCC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

