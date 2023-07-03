Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Expands By 68.8%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 1.0 %
Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.86. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $68.09.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
