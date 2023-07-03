Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Expands By 68.8%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 1.0 %

Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.86. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.