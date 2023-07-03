Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Declines By 36.0%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRFC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 70.14%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -9.17%.

About Logan Ridge Finance

(Free Report)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.