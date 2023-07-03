Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Rises By 59.3%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,589,600 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 14,182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
Shares of LNVGF stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Monday. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lenovo Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.