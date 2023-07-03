Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Rises By 59.3%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,589,600 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 14,182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNVGF stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Monday. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

