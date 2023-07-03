Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Rises By 56.4%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lands’ End Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 91,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lands’ End has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

