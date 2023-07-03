Short Interest in KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Increases By 35.7%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

KLDiscovery Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of KLDiscovery stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.66 million during the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 11.68%.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

