Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Decreases By 43.0%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,287,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,268. The firm has a market cap of $621.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.49.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares India 50 ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

