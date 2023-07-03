Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Rises By 37.2%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IQI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. 39,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.