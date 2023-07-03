Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Drops By 38.1%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 94,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ICZOOM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICZOOM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of ICZOOM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

ICZOOM Group Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IZM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. 57,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,899. ICZOOM Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Featured Stories

