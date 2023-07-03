Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 33.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,897,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,666 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,769,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 99.4% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 438,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 218,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.31. 472,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

