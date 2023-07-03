Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Declines By 50.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FVC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 23,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,727. The company has a market cap of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.
