Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Declines By 50.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FVC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 23,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,727. The company has a market cap of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVC. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.