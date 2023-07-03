Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Declines By 33.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

About First Citizens BancShares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.