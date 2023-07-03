Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Increases By 68.8%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. 2,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,911. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $276.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

