Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Drops By 47.2%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $144,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 126.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 92,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.91. 600,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,750. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

