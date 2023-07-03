Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Grows By 40.3%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

CIK stock remained flat at $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,208. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

