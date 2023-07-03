Short Interest in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Rises By 66.7%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 529,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. 274,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.