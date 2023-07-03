Short Interest in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Drops By 27.3%

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.04. 970,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,884. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average of $203.60. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

