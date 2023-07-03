SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Buys £3,750 in Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Free Report) insider Sarika Patel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,767.96).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

LON SEIT opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.94) on Monday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.60). The stock has a market cap of £816.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.17.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

