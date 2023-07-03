Saltmarble Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44,339.90 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00004428 BTC on major exchanges. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $134.06 million and $44,339.90 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.43712052 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,239.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

