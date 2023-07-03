RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in RXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

