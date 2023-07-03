Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance
Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.