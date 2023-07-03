Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

