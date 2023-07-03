Royal Bank of Canada Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.14.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$1.31 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The company has a market cap of C$256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

