Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $29.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

