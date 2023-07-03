Robert W. Baird Raises Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target to $5.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.70 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 649.19% and a negative return on equity of 142.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

