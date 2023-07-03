Reviewing Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) & Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Free Report) and Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Toto pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Trane Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Toto pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trane Technologies pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trane Technologies has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Toto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toto and Trane Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toto N/A N/A N/A $204.16 0.15 Trane Technologies $15.99 billion 2.73 $1.76 billion $7.72 24.77

Analyst Recommendations

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Toto. Toto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trane Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Toto and Trane Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toto 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trane Technologies 3 7 7 0 2.24

Trane Technologies has a consensus target price of $182.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.54%. Given Trane Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trane Technologies is more favorable than Toto.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Toto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Trane Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toto and Trane Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toto N/A N/A N/A Trane Technologies 11.06% 30.11% 10.02%

Summary

Trane Technologies beats Toto on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc. The company also offers modular kitchens; bathroom vanity units; marbright artificial marble counters; bathroom ventilation, heating, and drying systems; and welfare equipment, etc. In addition, it provides green building materials, such as tiles, ceramic slabs, etc.; and ceramics consisting of air bearings, electrostatic chucks, bonding capillaries, and receptacles for the semiconductor, flat panel display (FPD) manufacturing, and optical communication industries. The company was formerly known as TOTO Kiki Ltd. and changed its name to Toto Ltd. in 2007. Toto Ltd. was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

