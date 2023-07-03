Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 3rd (AX, BHB, BNTGY, COIHY, ELMUF, EVKIF, KDSKF, LRENY, SLVYY, SMNUF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 3rd:
Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.
Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
