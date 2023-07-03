RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.85 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.00.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $222.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.37. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in RealReal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

