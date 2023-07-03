Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $97.91. 362,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

