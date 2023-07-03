Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $27.21.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

