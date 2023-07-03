Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 829 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 157,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,564 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.72. 2,261,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

