Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,670 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $211.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,121. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average of $206.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

