Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

VEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.22. 454,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

