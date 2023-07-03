ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSA. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProSomnus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in ProSomnus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProSomnus in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProSomnus during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.08. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. ProSomnus has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

ProSomnus ( NASDAQ:OSA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProSomnus will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

