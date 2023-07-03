Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,662 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 68,889.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $867.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.