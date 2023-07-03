Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

PNFP stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

