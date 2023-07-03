Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.98. 6,543,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,105,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.55 and a 200-day moving average of $323.77. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

