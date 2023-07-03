Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.53. 804,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,281. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

