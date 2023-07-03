Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.39. 1,504,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,321. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

