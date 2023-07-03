Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. Pfizer has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after buying an additional 577,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

