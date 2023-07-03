Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 363 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.