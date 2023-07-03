Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 37,020 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,020 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 0.9% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

NYSE:BX opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

