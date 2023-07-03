Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 65,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 338.4% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

