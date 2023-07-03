PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the May 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,551. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 443,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $70,207,000. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.