PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the May 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.
NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,551. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 443,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $70,207,000. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
