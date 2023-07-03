PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Cut to $10.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $8.75 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $8.15 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $962.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.51%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,478 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,821,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

