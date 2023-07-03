Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the May 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Otsuka from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Otsuka Stock Up 0.4 %

Otsuka stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $18.28. 35,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,890. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Featured Stories

