Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.27 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $50.27 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,771.02 or 1.00017673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05139461 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $885,113.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

