Optimism 24 Hour Volume Tops $103.17 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Optimism has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00004292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $865.60 million and $103.17 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

