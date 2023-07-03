OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) PT Lowered to $3.50 at HSBC

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from $8.60 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.49.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.33 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

